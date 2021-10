A man trying to burglarize a New Jersey restaurant on Monday got trapped in an exhaust fan and died, police said. The man, who has not been identified, was attempting to get into Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Galloway Township through an exhaust fan on the roof when he “became trapped within the exhaust fan and was unable to free himself,” according to a news release from Galloway Township Police Department.

