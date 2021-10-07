CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Independent Label Market will return this winter

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Independent Label Market (ILM) is set to return this winter, celebrating a decade of pop up events aimed at DJs and vinyl collectors across the world. To mark the ten year milestone, ILM will hit Coal Drops Yard in King's Cross on 27th November. DJ sets will be performed throughout the day, with an afterparty set for Spiritland once the stalls close.

