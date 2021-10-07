London Independent Label Market will return this winter

A brisk fall evening, fresh apple cider, local crafts and music, plus the sweet smell of warm honeybuns will make a treat for the senses in London. Cidernight at the Market will be held at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market on Saturday, October 9th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature a makers’ market with about 42 local crafters displaying their beautiful handmade items, presenting a perfect opportunity to get a jump start on unique gifts for Christmas. About 15 food and beverage vendors will serve all kinds of tasty treats and drinks, including of course, fresh apple cider. But even more fun, participating food vendors will compete in the first-ever Taste the Buns Honeybun Food Challenge, to see who can create the tastiest dish featuring London’s favorite treat, the honeybun. The competition is sponsored by members of the Griffin Pie family, who produced the first honeybun decades ago, and local pizza shop Sauced. Flowers Bakery of London, formerly known as Griffin Pie, is supplying all the honeybuns for the competition, as well as a unique 5K run to start the day Saturday. The Honey Bun Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the farmer’s market. The 5k race will benefit the Laurel County Life Center. The course is all roadway through downtown London. Runners will run to the halfway point, stop to eat a honey bun, then run the rest of the race. Runners and walkers are both welcome. Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/London/lclcRunforTheirLives5k or download a registration form from the website lclifecenter.org. Regional bands Bourbon Branch and Chris Shouse will provide a musical backdrop to all the festivities at Cidernight. The event is presented by London Downtown and City of London Tourism.

LONDON, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO