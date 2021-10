Martinez was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals in the top of the sixth inning with an apparent injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. The nature and severity of Martinez's injury aren't yet clear, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth. He went 0-for-1 with a strikeout to begin the contest, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO