‘That’s who we play this week’

By Cody Tucker
kgab.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE -- Troy Calhoun sarcastically scoffed at the idea that Wyoming's offense is simplistic, focusing solely on running the football under Craig Bohl's leadership. "I'm trying to think -- they had a quarterback there that I don't know if that was always their emphasis," Air Force's head coach said with a grin, referring to current Buffalo Bills signal caller, Josh Allen. "... I don't know if that quarterback was drafted in the first eight picks or seven picks in the (NFL) draft because that was the case, I think.

