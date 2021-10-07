CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TIM REYNOLDS
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants' playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...

