Amazon's new Echo Show 15 smart display offers a larger screen, new customizable widgets, and can remember your face. The Echo Show 15, due out later this year, looks to stand above the previously released Echo Show 10, starting with an improved screen. The Echo Show 15 sports a 15.6-inch display that can support up to 1080p video streaming, which you can, of course, use to watch things on various streaming services. Or you can ask Alexa to show the Photo Frame and use it as a very large digital slide-show for preloaded photos.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO