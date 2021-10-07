Dinosaur Jr announce rescheduled West Coast tour dates
Dinosaur Jr postponed their 2021 West Coast tour due to Covid, and they've now announced the rescheduled dates. Shows start February 3 in Pioneertown and wrap up February 26 in Denver, and include two nights at L.A.'s The Fonda on 2/19 & 2/20. The band note, "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates" and you can "visit your point of purchase for ticketing questions/refunds." They also advise fans to check your venue's Covid policy as they vary.www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0