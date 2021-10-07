CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dinosaur Jr announce rescheduled West Coast tour dates

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinosaur Jr postponed their 2021 West Coast tour due to Covid, and they've now announced the rescheduled dates. Shows start February 3 in Pioneertown and wrap up February 26 in Denver, and include two nights at L.A.'s The Fonda on 2/19 & 2/20. The band note, "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates" and you can "visit your point of purchase for ticketing questions/refunds." They also advise fans to check your venue's Covid policy as they vary.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Citizen Cope Announces 2022 Winter Tour Dates [Video]

Citizen Cope will head out on the road in early 2022 with a lengthy run of U.S. tour dates. The outing by the celebrated singer-songwriter, born Clarence Greenwood, will celebrate a catalog of beloved original material that dates back to the release of his self-titled debut 20 years ago. The...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Immortal Bird announce fall tour dates

Immortal Bird have announced an upcoming run of East Coast tour dates. The Chicago blackened death metal group are playing a series of shows stretching from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in November. Take a look at their upcoming tour dates below. Immortal Bird’s last album was 2019’s Thrive on Neglect,...
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

The Aces announce support & additional dates for ‘Under My Influence Tour’

Share the post "The Aces announce support & additional dates for ‘Under My Influence Tour’" Utah alternative/indie act The Aces have announced the supporting acts and additional gigs of shows for their upcoming ‘Under My Influence North American Tour’ — see all info below. A presser states, “Kicking off this...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryley Walker
q106fm.com

Silversun Pickups announce November tour dates

Silversun Pickups have announced a batch of headlining tour dates for this fall. The outing is set to kick off November 1 in Minneapolis, and will wrap up November 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 1, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list...
TULSA, OK
nextmosh.com

Claustrofobia announce U.S. tour dates

Brazilian death/thrash metal trio Claustrofobia have announced a string of U.S. tour dates for October and November — all shows are listed below. Regarding the news, an official statement from the band’s camp states, “Claustrofobia channels his heavy metal energy with a solid career in Brazil, South America, Europe and the USA. Currently living in the United States, where they affectionately call Las Vegas “Home”, the band is preparing to return to concerts after a year and a half stopped due to the pandemic.”
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Tré Burt announces new tour dates, heading on tour with Katie Pruitt this winter

Tré Burt is announcing a run of home state shows coming off of his buzzing week at Americanafest in Nashville. Burt will be playing Gold Digger’s in L.A. and Amado’s in San Francisco ahead of his tour with Katie Pruitt later this year, which will cover the Midwest and east coast. Find those tour dates below and check out Burt’s conversation with Adia Victoria on today’s episode of Call & Response.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Architects postpone & reschedule North American tour

British post-metalcore band Architects have announced the postponement of their planned 2021 North American tour. The trek has been rescheduled for 2022 — see the new itinerary below. In a statement, the band said:. FTTWTE US Tour⁣. Postponed to Fall 2022⁣. Tickets for new dates on sale at 9AM tomorrow⁣
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#St Louis#Ct#Seattle#Nyc#Brooklyn Steel#Jr 2021 2022#Ga W#Ct W#Academy Of Music#Pappy Harriet#Wa
metalinsider.net

Swallow The Sun announce U.S tour dates w/ Abigail Williams and Wilderun

Swallow the Sun will finally make their return to the U.S, and it’s sooner than what we’ve expected! This fall, to celebrate their new album, Moonflowers, out Nov. 29th via Century Media Records, these Finnish death doom metal titans will embark on a U.S. trek. Joining them for support will be Abigail Williams and Wilderun, making it a tour you don’t want to miss. The trek is scheduled to kick off on November 20th in Mesa, AZ and will run through December 19th in West Hollywood, CA.
ROCK MUSIC
wskg.org

Dinosaur Jr. Bassist Lou Barlow Launches Intimate Tour In Ithaca

ROCHESTER, NY (WXXI) – The surging delta variant may have forced Dinosaur Jr. to cancel the first leg of its fall tour. But it hasn’t stopped the band’s bassist Lou Barlow from hitting the road on his own. Next week, he’ll kick off a solo tour with three dates in...
ITHACA, NY
charlottestar.com

Bob Dylan Announced 2021 American Tour Dates: Tickets Guide Here

Bob Dylan- a famous American folk rock music singer has made itself worthwhile. For decades, Bob Dylan constantly goes on his tours, often famous as never-ending tours. Last year's Covid- 19 has put these never-ending trips to a temporary end. However, Dylan's release of a masterpiece album; the rough and rowdy ways. Dylan had to forcefully end the tour where he was going to perform his exceptional album.Due to the epidemic situation all across the united states of America. Dylan hasn't performed a single song in front of an audience since 2019. Like all other artists, Dylan is now going to come back on the stage.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
themusicuniverse.com

Joe Bonamassa announces 2022 North American tour dates

Joe Bonamassa has announced a run of 24 shows for spring of 2022 across the US, is in support of his highly anticipated upcoming album Time Clocks which is set to be released on October 29th via J&R Adventures. The dates which begin February 15th, in Orlando, FL, also features the return of his sold out Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea cruise from February 21-25, and ends in Washington, DC on March 26th.
ORLANDO, FL
antiMUSIC

Ministry Tap Melvins and Corrosion Of Conformity For Rescheduled Tour

Ministry have announced that they have postponed their fall headlining tour that was to feature Helmet and Front Line Assembly and moved it to next spring with new support acts. Melvins and Corrosion Of Conformity will be taking over the open slots when the tour kicks off on March 6th...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Corridor share new single “Et Hop,” announce U.S. tour dates

Montreal's Corridor are back with single, "Et Hop," which is their first newly recorded music since 2019's Junior, which was their first album for Sub Pop. The band recorded the song for University of Montreal radio station CISM's 30th anniversary and it features their signature spiderweb guitar interplay and soaring harmonies. You can check out the song's animated visualizer below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Script Announce Australian ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Dates

More than three years on from their last visit to the country, Irish rockers The Script have unveiled plans to return to Australia for their upcoming ‘Greatest Hits’ tour. Set to take place in September of 2022, the tour will see the trio visiting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth for a run of headline shows. These shows have been announced in anticipation of the release of the group’s forthcoming Tales from The Script: Greatest Hits compilation album, which arrives on Friday, October 1st.
MUSIC
NME

Wet Leg announce run of 2022 UK headline tour dates

Buzzy Isle of Wight two-piece Wet Leg have announced details of a 2022 UK headline tour – check out the dates below. The Domino-signees are currently on the road with Inhaler ahead of stints supporting Sports Team, Willie J Healey and Shame before they play a trio of previously announced UK headline shows.
MUSIC
livemusicblog.com

Mike Gordon & Leo Kottke Announce 2021 Tour Dates

Ahead of their recently announced New Year’s Eve run, Phish bassist Mike Gordon will be heading out on the road with Leo Kottke to support their most recent LP, Noon. The tour is actually a wildly long time in the making, as it’ll mark their “first live run together in more than 16 years.” The nine-show run will kick off on December 8 in Munhall, PA and finish at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh, NY.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Andy Grammer Announces 2022 Dates For ‘The Art of Joy Tour’

Acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer, who is known for engaging, energizing and empowering audiences across the world with his chart-topping radio hits, has today announced his forthcoming The Art of Joy Tour. The 17-date run will kick off at Resorts World in Monticello, NY on Friday, February 4, 2022 with stops in Cleveland, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and more before wrapping on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Uptown Theatre in Napa, CA.
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

Lingua Ignota reschedules tour to 2022, adds new NYC date

Lingua Ignota recently postponed her fall shows to 2022. She's now announced new dates for those shows, which happen in May; see them below. She's also added a second NYC date, happening the day after the first at the same venue, on May 8 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/8 at 10 AM ET.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy