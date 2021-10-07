Dinosaur Jr announce rescheduled West Coast tour dates

Bob Dylan- a famous American folk rock music singer has made itself worthwhile. For decades, Bob Dylan constantly goes on his tours, often famous as never-ending tours. Last year's Covid- 19 has put these never-ending trips to a temporary end. However, Dylan's release of a masterpiece album; the rough and rowdy ways. Dylan had to forcefully end the tour where he was going to perform his exceptional album.Due to the epidemic situation all across the united states of America. Dylan hasn't performed a single song in front of an audience since 2019. Like all other artists, Dylan is now going to come back on the stage.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO