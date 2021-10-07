CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Soccer Stars Andi Sullivan and Drew Skundrich Are NoVA’s Coolest Power Couple

By Buzz McClain
northernvirginiamag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you think organizing your schedule with your spouse’s is difficult? Of course you do. Who will be home for dinner? Who can make that school meeting? Whose turn is it to do the grocery shopping? And since we forgot there’s a doctor’s appointment, the entire carefully orchestrated scheme falls like dominoes.

northernvirginiamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Who Was That Guy Leading The Boston Marathon For So Long? CJ Albertson Makes A Name For Himself

BOSTON (CBS) – CJ Albertson of Fresno, California made a name for himself at the Boston Marathon Monday. He didn’t win, but he got quite a bit of attention by bolting out to the front of the men’s race at the start in Hopkinton and holding that lead all by himself until Heartbreak Hill. Albertson, who turned 28 Monday, quickly had spectators asking “Who is that guy?” as he tore through the first mile in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds and separated himself from the pack immediately. CJ Albertson opened up a huge lead in the first few miles of the...
BOSTON, MA
chanhassen.mn.us

Lil' Star Soccer

A fun-filled, 5-week program designed for 5 & 6-year-olds. Skilled Chan Rec Center staff and volunteer parent coaches will lead participants in drills and help with gameplay. The focus is on fundamental skill development, teamwork, and good sportsmanship. All participants will receive a Chan Rec Center Sports t-shirt along with a medal and certificate on the last day. Will be played outdoors if weather permits. Ages 5 & 6.
CHANHASSEN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
northernvirginiamag.com

Smokecraft Championship BBQ Team Wins Big At The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue

It’s a oft-repeated phrase that “It’s an honor just to be nominated” for an Oscar. The same can be said of being invited to compete in “The Jack.” That’s the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue, the most competitive meat-smoking contest on the planet. This year, for the first time, Smokecraft Championship BBQ Team, led by pitmaster Andrew Darneille, was among the 76 teams competing. Readers will recognize Darneille as the pitmaster and owner of Arlington’s Smokecraft Modern Barbecue.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Hopes To Stop 5-Game Skid Saturday Against Columbus Crew

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to get back on the winning track when they face the Columbus Crew this Saturday. The team is concluding a forgettable road trip after having lost 5 of their last matches and being outscored 12 goals to 1. Miami comes into this match with a record of 9 wins, 5 draws, and 14 losses, placing them near the bottom of the MLS standings in the 11th position. Columbus finds itself in the 10th position in the standings, with a record of 9 wins, 7 draws, and 12 defeats. On the positive side, the Miami squad won the last time by a score of 1-0 the last time these two teams met each other at home on September 11. The Columbus Crew enter the fixture after losing against the Philadelphia Union 3-0 away in the team’s last match. The match will be broadcast starting at 6 p.m. on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Skundrich
Person
Andi Sullivan
northernvirginiamag.com

Why You’ll See Bright-Orange Tacos from Leesburg Everywhere at FedExField

As any Washington sports fan knows by now, the game day experience at FedExField has changed, part of a major rebrand following team’s name change and a series of less-than-stellar headlines for the Burgundy and Gold. While cheerleaders on the sidelines being replaced by a dance squad might not be...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy