Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Warning About Future Mutations
Just when many were celebrating our "independence" from the coronavirus over the summer, a new variant came along, Delta, that was more transmissible and thus more dangerous. Could it happen again? Could another variant come and keep this pandemic going indefinitely? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Bloomberg about this risk, and issued a warning, as well as advice about the new COVID pill and mixing and matching the vaccine brands for your boosters. Read on for 5 essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.www.eatthis.com
