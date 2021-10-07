CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Warning About Future Mutations

By Alek Korab
EatThis
EatThis
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when many were celebrating our "independence" from the coronavirus over the summer, a new variant came along, Delta, that was more transmissible and thus more dangerous. Could it happen again? Could another variant come and keep this pandemic going indefinitely? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Bloomberg about this risk, and issued a warning, as well as advice about the new COVID pill and mixing and matching the vaccine brands for your boosters. Read on for 5 essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says This Could End the Pandemic in Just Two Months

The coronavirus is still raging, with more than 150,000 cases a day. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the media rounds this weekend to beg people to get vaccinated, and in doing so, revealed some key information that could save your life. Read on for 5 essential points from Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said This About Your "Individual Freedom"

As pundits argue over personal liberties, 68 million Americans remain unvaccinated and the COVID pandemic rages on. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave the 2021 Beatty Lecture at McGill University, where Dr. Fauci was asked, "How do you think we should approach the value of individual freedom within the context of this global pandemic?" Read on for his answer, and five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns of possible ‘monster’ variant of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You've Already Had COVID

Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Bloomberg#Covid
theeastcountygazette.com

Christmas Covid 2021: Dr. Fauci Explains What to Expect This Festive Season

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t ready to declare you safe enough to enjoy Christmas and the winter holidays without taking any COVID-related precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it’s unclear what Christmas will be like for American families this year. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

The coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near over, despite us all wanting to get "back to normal": Only around 56% of the population is fully vaccinated. That may change soon as Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds. With the nation's 700,000+ COVID deaths top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says These States Could See the Next COVID Surge

At this point in the pandemic, it would be a massive understatement to say that everyone is ready to put COVID-19 behind us once and for all. But thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, certain areas of the country are still struggling to bring down infections, particularly in the South where some places saw their highest ever levels of cases over the summer. But even as the Delta surge is showing signs of waning in certain spots, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, warns that another set of states could soon see cases rise as the virus spreads. Read on to see which areas could be affected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns a new COVID-19 variant could come soon

A new COVID-19 variant could come soon if we let coronavirus spread freely without protection, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci spoke with Bloomberg about the risk of a new coronavirus variant showing up in our society, especially at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

As coronavirus cases continue past 150,000 a day in America, are you safe against it? That was the question at the top of mind for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Sunday morning. On Meet the Press, he discussed boosters and immunity after a COVID infection, and the five points you're about to read may save your life. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
10K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy