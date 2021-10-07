CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Emma Grede Makes ‘Shark Tank’ History As The First Black Female Entrepreneur To Host

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qa59i_0cKCUviG00
Source: Christopher Willard / Getty

Shark Tank returns to ABC for its 13th Season on Oct. 8 and the long-running series will be making its debut in a historic way. Good American and SKIMS co-founder, Emma Grede will join returning Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner as a guest host. Grede will be the first Black female entrepreneur to serve as a guest host on the show.

The busy entrepreneur is a founding partner in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line SKIMS and she co-founded the all-inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 alongside Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian. The company recently made headlines for attempting to release their racy “Find the One” campaign video that features Khloe topless while sporting a pair of the brand’s latest jeans.

The 38-year-old Brit previously spoke to Elle UK about building Good American with diversity in mind.

‘I’ve been doing celebrity partnerships for a long time, and I started to realize that a lot of what I was being asked to do was to put together very ‘diverse’ campaigns. Oftentimes, I would cast women [in a campaign] for a brand that didn’t make clothes that would fit them,’ Grede explained.

‘I thought, “Wouldn’t it be amazing if we created a company where we made clothes for every woman, and the company looked exactly like the ‘diverse’ campaign, with me at the helm, a Black woman?”, and it worked,’ she added.

According to Glamour, the concept behind Good American came to Grede when she started her own marketing agency, ITB Worldwide, at just 24-years-old. Now, the company boasts a wide range of inclusive styles and has generated an incredible number of sales. Upon its debut in 2016, the brand made $1 million with Grede at the helm.

The East London native is also a Board Member and Ambassador for the feminist non-profit, Women for Women International, which helps to empower women in conflict-affected countries. She currently serves as Co-Chair of the Revenue & Advancement Committee.

On Friday’s season premiere, Grede will help the five Sharks take pitches from four entrepreneurs who are looking to gain investments from the stars to help back their burgeoning businesses.

According to Pop Culture, budding businessman Patrick Robinson will pitch his clothing company Paskho. Philomina Kane takes on the panel of Sharks to seek investment for her company Kin, a haircare brand focusing on Black haircare. She also makes protective headgear, including hoodies, beanies, and satin-lined hats. William and Kristen Schumacher will also pitch their brand Uprising, a low-carb superfood company. “The last entrepreneur featured in the premiere is Lerin Lockwood, who established the jewelry company Lion Latch,” the outlet notes.

Will you be tuning in to watch Grede make her historic debut?

Comments / 2

Related
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Rejected From TV For Being Too ‘Racy’

Khloe Kardashian recently did an ad for Good American, her clothing brand, and she took her top off for it. Apparently, it was too racy for TV. Anyone who follows Khloe Kardashian on Instagram knows that she recently posted a topless video of herself. The former Keeping up with the Kardashian star was rolling around in simply a pair of jeans. She held a top/her arm over her chest so that she didn’t actually show anything “bad.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian Attends the ‘SNL’ Afterparty in a Curve-Hugging Bodysuit With Feathered Sleeves

Celebrating in style! Kim Kardashian and her famous family attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the wee hours of Sunday, October 10, in New York City. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, looked incredible in a curve-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit with feathered sleeves. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance wearing a red dress, jacket and face mask paired with Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Barbara Corcoran
Person
Kevin O'leary
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Lori Greiner
nolangroupmedia.com

Who Are the New Guest Sharks on Season 13 of ‘Shark Tank’?

Back in August, ABC announced the four new guest Sharks joining Season 13 of Shark Tank, which premieres on October 8. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will enter the tank this season with Emma Grede, Nirav Tolia, and Peter Jones to help budding entrepreneurs boost their businesses. Below, get to...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Shark Tank' Reveals Historic First After 12 Seasons

When Shark Tank Season 13 debuts on ABC Friday, the show will celebrate a historic first that took way too long to achieve. Emma Grede, who co-founded the Good American fashion brand with Khloe Kardashian, will be the first Black woman to serve as a guest Shark. Grede is also a founding partner of SKIMS, the fashion brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian West. Grede and Kardashian established Good American in 2016, and recently made headlines with a racy "Find the One" campaign that feature Kardashian topless while showing off the brand's new jeans.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Shark Tank#Abc#Good American#Khloe#Elle#Itb Worldwide#Board
thecinemaholic.com

What is Emma Grede’s Net Worth?

New Hampshire-born Emma Grede is an entrepreneur and celebrity fashion brand mogul who recently became the first-ever Black woman to be invited as a guest shark on ABC’s long-running reality series ‘Shark Tank.’ The British national was raised in London and later enrolled at the prestigious London College of Fashion. She studied business management and marketing there and went on to work with Inca Productions as a producer before shouldering the responsibility of the company’s endorsement and sponsorship practice. Starting her career with Europe’s leading fashion show and event producers turned out to be very crucial later in her career, and she went on to establish valuable brands herself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ana Navarro Slams 'Shark Tank' Judge Barbara Corcoran After She Body Shames Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'

Ana Navarro has Whoopi Goldberg's back. On Thursday's episode of The View, Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran made a joke that didn't sit well with Navarro. It all started when the ladies began discussing Good American CEO Emma Grede becoming the first Black female to be a guest shark on Shark Tank. The hosts praised Grede for promoting positive body images with size-inclusive jeans, leading Goldberg to ask, "Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Catsuit With Kris Jenner As They Film New Hulu Show

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner looked glam AF in West Hollywood as cameras followed close by for their upcoming Hulu show. It maybe curtains for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the cameras keep rolling on the Kar-Jenner clan! On Sept. 30, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California, leaving a furniture store and looking stylish as ever.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth shares stunning new selfie amid 'brutal' family change

Ali Wentworth and her family have recently gone through a bittersweet change as daughter Elliott has flown the nest to attend college. Admitting that it was "brutal" during a conversation on Instagram with Gwyneth Paltrow, Ali has been getting used to a quieter home. While the actress is relatively private...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out About ‘Shark Tank’ Host’s Controversial Jab

Just days after Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran took a jab at Whoopi Goldberg’s weight during her appearance on The View, Goldberg is now speaking out about the comments. As previously reported, Corcoran and The View panel was chatting about how Emma Grede, the Founder and CEO of the Good American denim brand, will soon be a guest on Shark Tank. Speaking about the brand, the daytime talk show’s co-host Sunny Hostin then revealed that Good American’s mission is to provide jeans in a wide range of sizes. Goldberg joking remarked, “Well, I have to try them. Will they fit this COVID [butt]?”
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Big Brother’ Makes History With Show’s First-Ever Black Winner

It’s taken 23 seasons, but finally, CBS reality show Big Brother has crowned its first-ever Black winner. The final came down to a battle between Wisconsin attorney Xavier Prather and Pennsylvania safety officer Derek Frazier, with host Julie Chen-Moonves reading out the votes to determine which man was about to make history and become $750,000 richer.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

'I come from a family of very forward women': Lashana Lynch talks about making history as the first 007 Black female as she stars in striking cover shoot

She has made history starring as the first Black female double-O agent with a licence to kill in the latest, long-delayed James Bond film. And Lashana Lynch has talked about the groundbreaking role, the inspiration behind her character Nomi and how her family inspired her in the October/November 2021 issue of Rolling Stone.
CELEBRITIES
fashionista.com

Must Read: Walmart Focuses on Beauty, Good American's Emma Grede Reflects on Her Career

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Walmart is focusing on beauty to better compete with other mass retailers such as Target and Ulta, reports Rachel Strugatz for Business of Fashion. "Walmart's beauty assortment has traditionally featured standard mass market and drugstore brands. But today, as traditional retailers are making new investments in beauty, a fresh approach was required," writes Strugatz, noting that about 100 beauty brands will be landing on the store's shelves this year. {Business of Fashion}
BEAUTY & FASHION
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy