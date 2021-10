REVERE (CBS) — An investigation is underway in Revere after the discovery of a dead body in the water. Sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team that a man in his mid-20’s was found dead Sunday near Mills Avenue in the “Point of Pines” section of town. The I-Team was told there were no obvious signs of trauma. The body may have been in the water for some time. Police have not publicly released his name. There is no word yet on cause of death.

REVERE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO