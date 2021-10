Let's go Buffalo! Watching these retro Buffalo Bills commercials is a great trip down memory lane for real Bills Mafia members. There were lots of commercials starring Jim Kelly. My personal favorite is the 1991 Cellular One ad. First, that brick phone, then when Jim Ritcher hit himself on the forehead I had to laugh. My other personal fav is the Budweiser commercial where the guy says he hates bills (not the Bills). The Wegman's ad is also pretty funny with the kid not recognizing Jim Kelly. If you're a true Bills fan, take a trip back and enjoy.

