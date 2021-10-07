CZECH REPUBLIC NAMES FIRST THREE PLAYERS FOR BEIJING 2022 ROSTER

If you're a fan of the New York Rangers, you likely want Ryan Reaves in your lineup for the team's first game of the season, which happens to be against the Washington Capitals. Reaves was brought in during the offseason to make the Rangers tougher to play against, and the heated rivalry with the Caps and Tom Wilson will probably be on full display when the two teams meet in Washington on the 13th of October. According to head coach Gerard Gallant, Rangers fans may get their wish.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO