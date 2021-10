(Bloomberg) — A Chicago-based exchange backed by some of the top names in trading has added cryptocurrency-related futures to its product list. The Small Exchange, which counts Citadel Securities, Jump Capital, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. and Peak6 Investments among its investors, has already made its mark with smaller-sized contracts on stocks, Treasuries and precious metals. Now it has debuted a product designed to track the performance of the digital-asset industry: futures on the Small Cryptocurrency Index, which has 17 components that include Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Coinbase Global Inc., Paypal Holdings Inc. and Square Inc.

