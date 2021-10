According to The Rose Center of Breast Health Excellence, 98% of breast cancer is curable when detected early by regular mammography screenings. Knowing that early detection plays a significant role in patient survival, Dorothy Weston Gibbons and Dixie Melillo established The Rose in 1986 in the Greater Houston area to provide screening, diagnostics and treatment services to any woman, regardless of her ability to pay. Since 1986, The Rose has served nearly 500,000 patients and gives access to treatment to more than 40,000 women annually, regardless of their insurance coverage.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO