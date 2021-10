For many years Duke Basketball has relied on a yearly wave of one and done caliber freshmen - many of whom could immediately make an impact on an NBA roster. Last season, however, the incoming freshman class was more similar to freshmen classes of the past - talented, but not yet professional ready. And without much in the way of experience around them and with a pandemic severely limiting day to day life...Duke struggled.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO