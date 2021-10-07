Boundary Fire grows to 87,778 acres, 80% contained

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 87,778 acres and is 80% contained.

The Boundary Fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Firefighter and public safety are priority for the Boundary Fire.

A point protection strategy is being used for the Boundary Fire, which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

Fire activity overall is moderate, the fire is smoldering and creeping with single tree torching. Cooler air with minimal amounts of precipitation moved into the fire area yesterday. Winds remain gusty with gusts up to 25 mph observed.

In the Sulphur Group, the fire was most active in Dagger Creek. There was minimal fire movement to the south due to the south winds in this area of the fire.

In the Seafoam Group, firefighters continue to observe fire activity in the Lost Lake, Harlan and Sulphur Creek.

In the Pistol Group, crews reported minimal activity in the upper reaches of Orelano Creek and in the Little Soldier Mountain area. Crews are no longer staffing the Pistol Group and fire managers will be monitoring the fire by air.

Crews continue to back haul unnecessary equipment and supplies off of the fire.

Closure Order #04-13-21-118 is in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. To view the closure area and map, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7795/67169/. Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon River launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for information about how closures will impact their trips. Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website at http://idfg.idaho.gov. Boise National Forest Area and Road Closure Order #0402-05-88 is in effect for Fir Creek Campground, Blue Bunch Trailhead, and the areas surrounding Forest Service Roads 579A and 579A1. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices to view the closure area and map.