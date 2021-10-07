CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace Gaustad Unmasks Her Struggle with Mental Health and Sexuality

Cover picture for the articleThis is branded content created in partnership with Sound Mind. Grace Gaustad remembers the teasing starting like it did for most kids: In middle school. There would be comments about weight or looks, the sort of casual cruelty that teens start to deploy as a way to insulate themselves from insecurity and create a savage social pecking order. But as Grace got older and her sexuality took shape, the comments took on a newfound venom. She was desperately worried about how her relationship with an older girlfriend would be viewed by her classmates and — after she was outed by that girlfriend on social media — felt like she was losing control of herself and struggled to cope.

