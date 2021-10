Firstly, some background to make you thirsty: Reims-based Champagne producer Louis Roederer was actually founded in 1776 and taken over by Roederer 57 years later. It was this young visionary who forged the wine’s unique style and character with progressive techniques, such as nurturing the house’s own vines, a rarity at the time. Within a few decades the marque had caught the eye of Russia’s Tsar Alexander II, for whom the now-famous Cristal was created, along with its distinctive bottle: made with clear glass, so the emperor could see that he wasn’t being poisoned, and no punt – the indentation at the base – so anarchists couldn’t hide explosives in it.

