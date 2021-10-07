CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

HarbisonWalker's expansion tied to growth in steel industry

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 5 days ago
HarbisonWalker International's plans to build a refractories manufacturing hub is all about serving the growing domestic steel industry, said HWI Chairman and CEO Carol Jackson. The Pittsburgh-based manufacturer announced last week that it would build a hub to scale its refractory capability as steelmaking, especially for the next-generation electric arc...

Pittsburgh Business Times

F.N.B. hires new credit officer from PNC

F.N.B. Corp.’s retail arm, First National Bank, on Tuesday said it has hired Steve Karidis as senior vice president and chief consumer credit officer. Karidis joined F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from PNC Financial Services Group Inc. where he worked for 22 years, most recently as senior operations manager and vice president of consumer loan services underwriting.
Pittsburgh Business Times

PNC co-leads tech firm's $50M financing round

PNC (NYSE:PNC) co-led Kore.ai’s Series C financing round with Vistara Growth, based in Vancouver. Kore.ai’s platform is used by companies around the world to build virtual assistants to automate online conversations with employees or customers, the Orlando Business Journal, a sister publication, reported. The company, founded seven years ago, said in a release that it has been growing at a more than 100% annual clip over the past few years and that it has helped customers to realize more than $500 million in cost savings.
Pittsburgh Business Times

Industrial Scientific promotes new president

The Pittsburgh-based subsidiary of Fortive (NYSE:FTV), Industrial Scientific Corp., announced that it has found its new president in Parker Burke. Burke has served as senior vice president and general manager at Industrial Scientific for the past two years. “Parker delivers impressive results, but even more impressive are his humility, thoughtful...
Pittsburgh Business Times

Accion Labs Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Pittsburgh, PA —October 6, 2021—The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Accion Labs a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. Accion highlighted its product Maze, a decentralized application development framework that leverages blockchain and decentralized databases without worrying about the underlying technology. It is a ready-to-use architectural framework bundled with various distributed application technologies that make it simple to build secure, fault-tolerant distributed applications. Maze is currently being used for various client applications, as well as for Graminno, an Accion Labs Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative which uses technology and innovation to facilitate environmentally and economically sustainable rural development. ”We are thrilled to have been selected as a Stratus award winner for 2021”, said CEO, Kinesh Doshi. “We have always been investing and excited about innovative projects that make a positive societal impact, so to be recognized for a product that drives this impact is just amazing.” “Accion Labs is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.” I am so proud of all of our employees, and especially our technology leaders and the innovation team,” said Ashutosh Bijoor, CTO, “their drive to collaborate together and apply their knowledge of the leading and emerging technologies to solve complex problems facing our society is inspiring. We look to continue our impact through future innovations.” About Accion Labs Founded in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, Accion is a leader in helping technology companies and enterprises leverage the power of emerging technologies. Accion’s expertise ranges across advanced UX, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big-data/analytics, migration to cloud/SaaS and re-engineering of legacy platforms, process automation, mobility, augmented reality and IOT. The company’s clients include software product companies, e-SaaS firms, e-business organizations and enterprises undergoing a digital transformation across a range of industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology and fintech. Accion has more than 2,600 engineers across 14 offices within the U.S., Canada, the UK and Asia-Pacific. About Business Intelligence Group The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Pittsburgh Business Times

The week in bankruptcies: Rockdale Marcellus LLC and Highland Property LLC

Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - neither with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 1, 2021. Year to date through October 1, 2021, the court recorded 37 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 16 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Pittsburgh Business Times

Largest Pittsburgh-area Health Systems

Information was obtained from individual health systems, system websites and from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council and could not be independently verified by the Pittsburgh Business Times. In the case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. 1 Licensed beds include hospitals throughout Pennsylvania and southern New York. 2...
Pittsburgh Business Times

Koppers sells wood treatment facility in Denver

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) announced on Wednesday the successful sale of its facility in Denver. The wood treatment facility was closed in 2020, and the treatment operations were cleaned, decommissioned and demolished earlier this year. Koppers transitioned crosstie treatment from the Denver plant to another facility. The facility’s closure and now sale is due to efforts by the company to consolidate and optimize its network.
Pittsburgh Business Times

CCG PACE Funding Closes $15 Million in C-PACE Financing in Philadelphia

LARGEST C-PACE FINANCING IN PENNSYLVANIA. Navy Yard Building 57 (“Building 57”), home to Rhoads Industries, located at 1900 Kitty Hawk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19112, utilized $15 Million of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) capital to finance the high efficiency interior and exterior improvements incorporated into the renovation of approximately 270,000 square feet of the building. Building 57 is a historic, heavy industrial manufacturing and testing facility located in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Originally built in 1919 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Building 57 has been instrumental in the constructing, rehabilitating and modernizing of U.S. Navy Vessels. When Rhoads Industries Inc. (“Rhoads”) acquired Building 57 in 2014, it required substantial rehabilitation to become a state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facility. The energy efficiency renovations of A & B Bays of Building 57 are being financed with private capital from CCG PACE Funding, enabled by the City of Philadelphia’s C-PACE program. The program is part of the City’s plan to significantly reduce the energy usage of its buildings by making it easier for property owners to pay for energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy projects. Proceeds from the C-PACE loan funded the installation of energy efficiency measures, including high efficiency HVAC, interior LED lighting and controllers, building envelope (roof and wall) systems, and eligible design and soft costs. The energy efficiency and natural gas conservation improvements to Building 57 will help the property save approximately 19,870 metric tons of CO2-e emissions over the life of the project, a 36% reduction in emissions above Philadelphia’s energy code. “Funding through the C-PACE program has given us the opportunity to outfit our facility in anticipation of our customers’ needs,” says Mike Rhoads, Vice President and fourth generation owner of Rhoads Industries. “This construction provides the capacity of an additional 140,000 square feet of heavy manufacturing space, while at the same time mitigating the drain on the City’s and Navy Yard’s energy infrastructure.” Kenyatta Johnson, the Councilmember who represents the Navy Yard, is “excited about C-PACE as a tool for financing energy efficiency investments and supporting the general growth we are seeing in the Navy Yard. This development is creating family-sustaining jobs which are essential to a sustainable future.” Philadelphia City Councilmember Derek S. Green (At Large) noted that “this project is a great example of the role we anticipated C-PACE would play in bringing private sector investment to our city to help businesses save money, fight climate change, improve public health and create additional jobs. Rhoads Industries has invested $15MM in energy efficiency and as a result will be using a third less energy than the City’s energy code requires, and the code is relatively rigorous.” “As the largest project to date in Pennsylvania, the Rhoads project illustrates how C-PACE can attract private capital and drive economic development in Philadelphia," said Matt Stern, Senior Director of Commercial Programs at the Philadelphia Energy Authority, which administers the Philadelphia C-PACE program. "This project creates jobs, cuts energy costs, and fights climate change. Rhoads Industries' leadership on energy efficiency serves as an important model for other industrial facilities." “Rhoads Industries, the Philadelphia City Council, the Philadelphia Energy Authority, and the many stakeholders participating in the C-PACE financing of Building 57 should be recognized as being among the early innovators in Pennsylvania to utilize the long-term, low-cost fixed rate financing that C-PACE provides. Following the Building 57 example, countless other commercial properties located throughout the region are eligible to utilize C-PACE to fund energy efficient improvements that would help to ensure their long-term financial viability while reducing their carbon footprint and creating new jobs. These win-win outcomes are exactly what the C-PACE Program was designed for” observed Paul Hoffman, Managing Director of CCG PACE Funding. About CCG PACE Funding CCG PACE Funding, LLC provides long-term, flexible financing to owners of large-scale commercial properties located throughout the United States that intend to utilize C-PACE financing for energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, seismic and wind improvements. Website: www.ccgpace.com. About Philadelphia Energy Authority Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is an independent municipal authority created in 2010 to advance energy affordability and sustainability for the City. As Program Administrator, PEA reviews and approves applications, manages the billing and lien processes, engages in market education and supports the growth of the Philadelphia C-PACE program. Website: www.PhiladelphiaCPACE.org.
Pittsburgh Business Times

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - October 1, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Bankruptcies (3 records) Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while...
Pittsburgh Business Times

Mimetic initiative hopes to better link region's technologists, founders and funders with agricultural industry

A new initiative wants to help bring the region's agricultural growers as well as the founders, funders and technologists of the local startup scene closer together to further shepherd the strengths of the farming community throughout Western Pennsylvania. Mimetic, founded on the principles of nature's Müllerian mimicry phenomenon where species...
Pittsburgh Business Times

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

