TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson Loop is officially in service and it can take you to work, class or out on the town all for free. The circulator is Baltimore County’s first free public transit service, and it begins its first route Tuesday at noon. The circulator aims to ease the congestion so common in the Towson area, making it easier for residents, students and other commuters to get around without adding to traffic and parking headaches. There will be 12 buses in circulation which come every 15 minutes, and these new routes are incorporated into the existing MTA bus routes. The...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO