The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without winger Ilya Mikheyev for a minimum of eight weeks after he broke his thumb during the team's final preseason game on Saturday. "It's a big loss for us, it's unfortunate for Ilya who was having an excellent camp for us," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said on Monday. "He was back in the gym here, training and doing all of that and doing what he can to make sure he stays ready and so we'll obviously be here ready for him when he comes back."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO