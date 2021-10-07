CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers news: Trevor Ariza to be evaluated in eight weeks following ankle surgery

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that Trevor Ariza underwent a procedure for his ankle and will be evaluated in eight weeks.

Ariza, who signed a one-year deal for the minimum this summer, was expected to be part of the starting five alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.

He did not appear in the first two preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns because of what the team said was a sore right foot.

The given timetable does not mean Ariza will be out for eight weeks. Doctors will examine Ariza’s status and provide an update, so he could be out for more time.

Head coach Frank Vogel now has this to factor in for his rotations and lineups heading into the regular season.

Lakers photos: Best of Trevor Ariza's 2020-21 season

FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
lakers365.com

Can Trevor Ariza still be a key part of the Lakers’ defense?

Although Ariza has long been considered a wing given his 6'8'' height, he spent more time last season guarding the opposing team's point guards than any of the other four positions. Specifically, he spent 30% of his time guarding point guards, according to B-Ball Index (power forward was next at 27%). That may have been more of a reflection of the Heat's roster last season, as Ariza was more needed at the point-of-attack after Avery Bradley missed a considerable amount of time due to injury.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Recapping Must Reads from the Past Week

In case you were on vacation or living under a rock, the Lakers were the only team to hold media day on Tuesday (the other 29 teams held theirs on Monday). Preseason basketball also was underway, as the Lakers dropped their first exhibition game to the Brooklyn Nets. There was a ton of content on that day alone, but we will showcase the best stories from this past week.
NBA
