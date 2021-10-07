Lakers news: Trevor Ariza to be evaluated in eight weeks following ankle surgery

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that Trevor Ariza underwent a procedure for his ankle and will be evaluated in eight weeks.

Ariza, who signed a one-year deal for the minimum this summer, was expected to be part of the starting five alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.

He did not appear in the first two preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns because of what the team said was a sore right foot.

The given timetable does not mean Ariza will be out for eight weeks. Doctors will examine Ariza’s status and provide an update, so he could be out for more time.

Head coach Frank Vogel now has this to factor in for his rotations and lineups heading into the regular season.

