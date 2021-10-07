Gov Abbott and Other State Governors Outline 10-Point Plan to Fight Border Crises

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden formally requesting an appeal of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial of an emergency disaster declaration for the State of Texas as a result of the crisis at the Texas-Mexico Border. Governor Abbott initially submitted this request on September 20, noting that the federal government’s failure to enforce immigration laws, and in particular, its failure to halt illegal crossings on federal property, which is the sole jurisdiction of the federal government, led to substantial burdens on local and state resources. The failure of the federal government to intervene led to a surge of more than 16,000 migrants at the Del Rio International Bridge for several days. When FEMA denied this request on September 29, the Governor immediately announced his intention to appeal.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO