Gov Abbott and Other State Governors Outline 10-Point Plan to Fight Border Crises

By Jim Weaver
 5 days ago
Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference yesterday with nine other state governors in Mission, Texas for discussions of the continuing crisis at the border and what can be done to keep communities safe during President Joe Biden's open border policies. There was much discussion of the far-reaching impact...

WKRG News 5

Gov Abbott: ‘Texas and other states are taking action to fo the federal government’s job’

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be having a press conference in Mission, Texas to discuss the latest at the U.S. – Mexico Border. Abbott will be joined by 10 governors and law enforcement officials. A release states the following governors will be alongside Abbott: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Georgia Governor Brian Kemp  Idaho Governor Brad […]
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska Governor shares thoughts on Republican governors 10 point action plan

MISSION, Texas — Nebraska's and Iowa's governors were among a group of Republican governors that toured the U.S. Mexico border in Texas Wednesday. Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor Kim Reynolds joined the governors of Texas, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma at the border in the Rio Grande Valley.
Texas Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt visits US-Mexico border with 10 other governors

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited the US-Mexico border Wednesday with ten other Republican governors. The group was invited by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), who said in the last eight months since the White House rescinded policies of the previous administration, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug trafficking has exploded and is seeping into all areas of the country.
texasborderbusiness.com

Governor Abbott Submits Formal Appeal of Federal Emergency Declaration Denial for State Of Texas In Response To Border Crisis AGAIN

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden formally requesting an appeal of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial of an emergency disaster declaration for the State of Texas as a result of the crisis at the Texas-Mexico Border. Governor Abbott initially submitted this request on September 20, noting that the federal government’s failure to enforce immigration laws, and in particular, its failure to halt illegal crossings on federal property, which is the sole jurisdiction of the federal government, led to substantial burdens on local and state resources. The failure of the federal government to intervene led to a surge of more than 16,000 migrants at the Del Rio International Bridge for several days. When FEMA denied this request on September 29, the Governor immediately announced his intention to appeal.
montanarightnow.com

GOP Governors bring forth border security plan

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte traveled to the Texas-Mexico border as the fight to re-open the southern border continues. Gov. Gianforte joined nine other GOP governors addressing the issue of illegal immigrants and brought forth a security plan they believe will help the situation. The security plan includes...
KRMG

Governors send border plan to the White House

Mission, Texas — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is one of ten Republican governors who traveled to the border Wednesday to announce a new border security push. Gov. Stitt was at a news conference in Mission, Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott to unveil a 10-point border security plan. One request is...
cbs2iowa.com

WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds tours Texas border with other Republican governors

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joins nine other Republican governors Wednesday to tour the U.S. Mexico border in Texas. Over the past eight months we have seen illegal immigration just soar and in fact its becoming a migration and Joe Biden has done absolutely nothing to confront this self inflicted crisis," says Governor Reynolds.
kurv.com

Abbott, Fellow Governors Lay Out Policy Proposals To Secure The Border

Governor Greg Abbott and 10 of his Republican colleagues are demanding the Biden administration take action now to stop the influx of immigrants and drugs across the southern border. While touring the border in Mission Wednesday, the group laid out 10 policy solutions the Biden administration should enact immediately to...
Tulsa World

Gov. Stitt, 8 other GOP governors receive border crisis security briefing in Texas

Gov. Kevin Stitt and eight other Republican governors received a briefing from Texas officials Wednesday about how the border crisis “has impacted the use, trafficking and distribution of illicit drugs in Oklahoma,” according to a news release from Stitt’s office. The briefing, led by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Department...
NBCMontana

Gianforte, 8 other governors to tour southern border

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and eight other state governors will tour the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday. The nine are part of 26 governors who fired off a letter last month to the White House calling on President Joe Biden to address the southern border crisis. The following is...
