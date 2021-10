Albert Einstein said, “the important thing is not to stop questioning,” but something strange and unhealthy has unfolded before our eyes during the pandemic. It has become commonplace to see people shamed and even cast out of their social networks for simply asking questions about decisions made by our public health and elected officials. This phenomenon of dismissing and even smearing people as “anti-vax” or “anti-science” for simply asking questions or raising concerns is not only unsettling but also counterproductive. Shame is the least effective way to persuade people that you are right and they are wrong. It is not a way to move the ball forward.

