SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — According to court documents, the Bay Area woman accused of starting the Fawn Fire in Shasta County last week was attempting to boil bear urine so she could drink it when she allegedly set off the destructive blaze. In a bizarre turn of events, charging documents said 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva accidentally started the fire as she attempted to boil water from a puddle to drink. Fawn Fire arson suspect Alexandra Souverneva booking photo (Shasta County Sheriff’s Office) Souverneva had been hiking to Canada on September 22 and was seen in the Mountain Gate community in...

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO