A Michigan man won $45,000 in a lottery game – but drowned with the ticket in his wallet before he was able to cash it. Gregory Jarvis, 57, was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville on Sept. 13 when he played the Club Keno add-on game The Jack — and hit the jackpot, WJRT of Flint reported.

