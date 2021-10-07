CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalism

Authorities are investigating antisemitic graffiti found on Auschwitz barracks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolish police are investigating vandalism at the site of Auschwitz II-Birkenau, the largest of the World War II-era Nazi extermination camps used during the Holocaust. Auschwitz Memorial officials said spray-painted inscriptions in both English and German were found on nine wooden barracks on the property on Tuesday, and some of them were "antisemitic in nature."

