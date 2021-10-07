CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft agrees to expand "right to repair" options following shareholder pressure

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June, As You Sow, a watchdog that oversees the environmental impacts of e-waste filed a shareholder resolution urging Microsoft to adopt environment-friendly policies when it comes to product repairability. This is just a portion of the increasing pressure on big tech firms to encourage "right to repair" practices for customers. Now, it appears that Microsoft has finally bowed to this pressure, and agreed to expand repairability options for customers.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

Windows Subsystem for Linux is now available for Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is a very useful capability that Microsoft added to Windows 10 in 2017. It enables developers to run GNU/Linux environments directly in Windows without requiring virtual machines (VMs) or dual-boot configurations. Of course, the feature is present in Windows 11 too. Previously, the method to enable WSL on your machine was through the "Turn Windows Features on or off" dialog box, but Microsoft has now released a dedicated app for WSL through the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 too.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Google is countersuing Epic Games with Apple's legal tactics

During the trial against Apple last month, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers stated that Epic had breached its developer contract when it activated the hidden code within Fortnite on the iPhone and iPad that violated the App Store rules. Now, Google is countersuing Epic Games based on the same legal front.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Products#Big Tech#Surface#Xbox#The U S Government
Neowin

Microsoft releases PowerToys 0.47.1 to address stability issues

PowerToys is Microsoft's open-source project that offers a collection of nifty tools that people can use to customize the Windows 10 UI and experience to their liking. As we know, depending upon feedback and general stability, some of the utilities also make their way to the OS. A prominent example of this is Snap Layouts and Span Groups in Windows 11 which borrow heavily from the FanzyZones tool in PowerToys.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Your organization prevents sending optional diagnostic data to Microsoft

Your organization prevents sending optional diagnostic data to Microsoft error while changing Diagnostic data settings in Windows 11, then this post may be able to help you. This guide can also help when you if cannot turn on Send optional diagnostic data setting in the Windows Setting panel. The entire...
SOFTWARE
Eurogamer.net

Microsoft considering changed approach to right-to-repair

Microsoft is re-considering its approach to right-to-repair following pressure from shareholders. As reported by Grist (via VG247), the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow filed a report in June urging Microsoft to analyse the "environmental and social benefits" of making device repair easier, so that consumers can repair their own tech.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Microsoft gear will be easier to repair

While Apple hopes to score more cash from fanboys by making their devices harder to repair, Microsoft has decided to go the other way in a move to save the planet. As first reported by Grist, Vole will study the environmental impact of right-to-repair and act on its findings by the end of the next year.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
Neowin

Microsoft demos hacker attacks on PCs with no TPM, VBS, and more

Microsoft's new Windows 11 has a ton of security-based features baked into it like Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0), Virtualization-based Security (VBS), and more, which - much to the annoyance of certain users - have lead to some strict system requirements. While they were still present in Windows 10, they weren't however enforced on users unlike now in Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
Ubergizmo

Microsoft Agrees To Make Its Products Easier To Fix

Whenever you buy a product from a company like Apple or Microsoft, if it gets damaged, it’s almost always advised that you send it back to the company to get it fixed. In a way it makes sense since they made these devices, they would also be the most qualified to fix them, but first-party repairs are generally a lot more expensive compared to third-party repairs.
TECHNOLOGY
Shore News Network

Microsoft Is Relaxing Its Rules On Who Can Repair Its Devices

Microsoft is loosening its restrictions on how consumers can repair the tech giant’s devices by sharing more information on its products and expanding consumer access to parts. Microsoft signed an agreement with investor advocacy group As You Sow to study how expanding who can repair its devices can improve climate...
BUSINESS
Neowin

TSMC agrees to not leak sensitive client information upon US transparency requests

Taiwan's TSMC, which is the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, has put out an official statement saying that it will not leak sensitive data. The statement was put out in accordance with a US request for greater transparency in the supply chain. Although the company's statement shows its willingness to protect its clients and customers, there's no mention to what degree they would agree to such a compliance request.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Microsoft may finally make the Surface Pro more repairable

Microsoft has always been unwavering on its repair policies in the past. However, the tech giant is considering supporting more research and policies so users can more easily repair devices like the Surface Pro 8 and its other Windows tablets, after receiving pressure from an investors group. In June 2021,...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

A new Feedback portal for Windows, Teams, and Microsoft Edge is coming later this year

Microsoft already offers a bunch of different channels for customers to file feedback regarding its products. Among these is the Feedback Hub launched in 2016 as well as dedicated mechanisms to do the same in individual apps, like Microsoft Edge. The company also shut down UserVoice forums earlier this year, which previously offered another way to voice your concerns to the company. Of course, how much importance the company gives to your feedback is another story altogether. Now, news has emerged that the Redmond tech giant is readying another feedback portal, which will be available in preview later this year.
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

Microsoft takes first step towards making its devices easier to repair

If Microsoft’s Surface devices received criticism in recent years due to poor repairability scores, the company is now paying attention to the rising right-to-repair movement. Indeed, the company agreed to study how changing its repair policies to makes its devices easier to fix could benefit the environment. According to a...
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Microsoft Excel on Windows is getting Smooth Scrolling soon

If you're an active user of Microsoft Excel on your Windows PC, you may have noticed that when you scroll halfway through a row and try to leave the cursor there, Excel automatically snaps to the top-left cell instead of leaving the scroll halfway through the cell. This can be a very jarring experience, especially when you're trying to scroll through a cell with lots of data. Interestingly, this problem is not present in Excel Online. If you have Excel installed locally, try both versions to see the difference in behavior. The good news is that Microsoft is now fixing this behavior and is bringing Smooth Scrolling to Excel on Windows too.
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Atome Deal Allows Klook to Expand BNPL options

Travel and leisure booking platform Klook and Asian buy now pay later (BNPL) brand Atome today announced a regional partnership to expand BNPL payment acceptance for travel, attractions and leisure experiences across Southeast Asia. The partnership will start in Singapore before rolling out to Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines in the coming months.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy