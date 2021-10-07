Microsoft agrees to expand "right to repair" options following shareholder pressure

Microsoft already offers a bunch of different channels for customers to file feedback regarding its products. Among these is the Feedback Hub launched in 2016 as well as dedicated mechanisms to do the same in individual apps, like Microsoft Edge. The company also shut down UserVoice forums earlier this year, which previously offered another way to voice your concerns to the company. Of course, how much importance the company gives to your feedback is another story altogether. Now, news has emerged that the Redmond tech giant is readying another feedback portal, which will be available in preview later this year.

