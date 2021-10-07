Microsoft agrees to expand "right to repair" options following shareholder pressure
Back in June, As You Sow, a watchdog that oversees the environmental impacts of e-waste filed a shareholder resolution urging Microsoft to adopt environment-friendly policies when it comes to product repairability. This is just a portion of the increasing pressure on big tech firms to encourage "right to repair" practices for customers. Now, it appears that Microsoft has finally bowed to this pressure, and agreed to expand repairability options for customers.www.neowin.net
