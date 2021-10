Josh Primo started his first NBA training camp last week, and he could play in his first NBA preseason game on Monday night. “I think definitely the biggest difference is the amount of time we’re getting to prepare,” Primo said on Friday when asked about the adjustment from college to the NBA. “In college basketball, you prepare for like four months. … This, it’s a week, and then you’re right into it, so it’s been good. Honestly, we’ve just been trying to get right to it.”

