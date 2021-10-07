Golf Central Podcast: Player stocks to buy and sell for the new season

This podcast tackles the most interesting topics in the game we all love—and sometimes find utterly frustrating. Henni Koyack and Hally Leadbetter both grew up in golf and have built successful careers in the golf industry, but it’s a complicated relationship. The game is full of highs and lows, and from Tour players to rank beginners, everyone who picks up a club can relate to that roller coaster of emotions. This podcast will cover a broad range of topics and include a roster of high-profile interview guests from all walks of life, and the aggravating parts of the game are the perfect icebreaker to kick off conversations before going into a myriad of other topics.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO