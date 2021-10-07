CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Central Podcast: Player stocks to buy and sell for the new season

By Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho will be on the rise in 2022 and who is headed for a downturn? In this "Golf Central Podcast," senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the player stocks they'd love to invest in, in the new season, and the ones they would avoid.

