18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

By Associated Press
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...

CBS Denver

Former Colorado Teachers Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Now Accused In Espionage Case

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Colorado educators will go before a federal judge on Tuesday morning after the FBI says they were caught trying to sell classified nuclear secrets. According to a spokesperson for Kent Denver School, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe worked in the science department of their high school starting in 2005. Federal law enforcement arrested the couple, who now lives in Annapolis, Maryland, over the weekend on charges related to espionage. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe (credit: CBS) Jonathan Toebbe, a former Navy Engineer, earned master’s degree in nuclear engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 2012. According to court documents, in April of...
The Baltimore Sun

Annapolis-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to pass secrets to a foreign government

A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, who live in Annapolis, have been arrested on charges of trying to pass secrets to a foreign government, according to a federal court document unsealed Sunday. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were taken into custody Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage charges, the Justice Department said in a news release. A federal court filing alleges the ...
CBS Baltimore

Texas Man Federally Charged With Threatening Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man has been federally charged with threatening Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and current medical analyst with CNN, over her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Scott Eli Harris allegedly sent Wen a message in July and threatened she would be shot, claiming he was an Army veteran and sniper. “I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” he allegedly wrote, later asking, “where’s your f—ing office?” Harris also allegedly told Wen he was never going to take “your wonder drug,” adding “My 12 gauge promises I won’t.” The message also allegedly references Wen’s background as a Chinese immigrant and uses other offensive, threatening language. Harris is charged with one count of threats transmitted by interstate communication. If convicted, Harris would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The indictment was originally returned on Sept. 29 and unsealed Tuesday after Harris was arrested. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.
