It’s been a year since Mayor Ben Walsh announced the removal of the statue of Christopher Columbus and the renaming of Columbus Circle. If the statue is finally removed and when the dust has settled, maybe the mayor could answer a few questions. Will young minority students by inspired to study harder and stay in school? Will gang violence decrease? Will Syracuse be safer? Will the standard of living or the quality of life of the residents of Syracuse have been improved? Just what, exactly, will have been accomplished?

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO