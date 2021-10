For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented across the US over the past few weeks. Los Angeles is considering requiring people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff. Californi Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot once it's fully approved for those age groups. (Currently, Pfizer's full approval extends to those 16 years and older.)

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO