Lady Bulldogs drop close game against Jamestown, 10-9

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team had another tough battle Tuesday night on the road, losing to the Jamestown Eagles 10-9. The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 11-10 on the season, trailed Jamestown early 8-1 after three and 8-5 after four. However, in the top half of the fifth, New Franklin rallied back with four runs to go up 9-7. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, Jamestown had an answer by tying the game in the bottom half of the fifth and then scoring the winning run in the sixth.