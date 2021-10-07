CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Franklin, MO

Lady Bulldogs drop close game against Jamestown, 10-9

Boonville Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team had another tough battle Tuesday night on the road, losing to the Jamestown Eagles 10-9. The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 11-10 on the season, trailed Jamestown early 8-1 after three and 8-5 after four. However, in the top half of the fifth, New Franklin rallied back with four runs to go up 9-7. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, Jamestown had an answer by tying the game in the bottom half of the fifth and then scoring the winning run in the sixth.

