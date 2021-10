Believe it or not, horseshoe crabs help ensure the safety of pharmaceuticals and save human lives. There is a chemical, Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL), derived from horseshoe crab blood that coagulates when it comes in contact with a toxin. Humans harvest the crabs’ bright-blue blood and use it to detect the presence of endotoxins—or cell associated toxins—in pharmaceuticals, surgical tools, implants, and vaccines. In fact, every batch of COVID-19 vaccines must be tested with horseshoe crab LAL to screen for toxins. Without this process, according to RIT Associate Professor Kristoffer Whitney, we might unknowingly inject toxins into our system.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO