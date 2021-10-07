Suns’ Jae Crowder takes dirty cheap shot at Lakers star Anthony Davis
NBA preseason action is underway and it appears Phoenix Suns sharpshooter Jae Crowder is already trying to get under Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ skin. Phoenix rolled to a convincing 117-105 over LA on Wednesday night, but LeBron James and Russell Westbrook weren’t playing. AD was though and Crowder pulled off a very dirty cheap shot on the big man that was simply uncalled for. Just take a look:clutchpoints.com
