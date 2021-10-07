CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns’ Jae Crowder takes dirty cheap shot at Lakers star Anthony Davis

By Quinn Allen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NBA preseason action is underway and it appears Phoenix Suns sharpshooter Jae Crowder is already trying to get under Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ skin. Phoenix rolled to a convincing 117-105 over LA on Wednesday night, but LeBron James and Russell Westbrook weren’t playing. AD was though and Crowder pulled off a very dirty cheap shot on the big man that was simply uncalled for. Just take a look:

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jae Crowder
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Tim Nba
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
AceShowbiz

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

In a viral video, the Los Angeles Lakers player is seen singing 'Never Make a Promise' while dancing with the bride, with whom he shares a young daughter, Nala. AceShowbiz - Anthony Davis has taken a major new step in his relationship. The NBA star married his longtime partner Marlen P on Saturday, September 18. The couple, who prefers to keep their personal lives private, has not taken to social media to make public their current marital status, but photos and videos from their nuptials have surfaced online.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Lakers Star LeBron James

LeBron James has been in the public eye for roughly 20 years. Since his high school days in Ohio, the legendary NBA star has been a celebrity athlete. James, who’s won four NBA championships, is one of the greatest success stories in modern sports history. Throughout all of this, James...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
88K+
Followers
61K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy