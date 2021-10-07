CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights man admits making profanity-filled threat to Biden’s inauguration

By Jon Seidel
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
A Chicago Heights man admitted Thursday he threatened President Joe Biden’s inauguration in an expletive-filled voicemail left for a member of Congress late in 2020. Louis Capriotti, 46, wore an orange jumpsuit and a white facemask under his chin as he listened to a federal prosecutor read his words to U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman. When the prosecutor finished, Guzman asked Capriotti whether he left that and other messages.

