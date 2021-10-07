CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TIM REYNOLDS
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants' playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Annapolis-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to pass secrets to a foreign government

A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, who live in Annapolis, have been arrested on charges of trying to pass secrets to a foreign government, according to a federal court document unsealed Sunday. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were taken into custody Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage charges, the Justice Department said in a news release. A federal court filing alleges the ...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
CBS Baltimore

Texas Man Federally Charged With Threatening Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man has been federally charged with threatening Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and current medical analyst with CNN, over her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Scott Eli Harris allegedly sent Wen a message in July and threatened she would be shot, claiming he was an Army veteran and sniper. “I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” he allegedly wrote, later asking, “where’s your f—ing office?” Harris also allegedly told Wen he was never going to take “your wonder drug,” adding “My 12 gauge promises I won’t.” The message also allegedly references Wen’s background as a Chinese immigrant and uses other offensive, threatening language. Harris is charged with one count of threats transmitted by interstate communication. If convicted, Harris would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The indictment was originally returned on Sept. 29 and unsealed Tuesday after Harris was arrested. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

From Senegal to Washington, this soccer player is quickly adapting - and emerging as a star

In the months before he left for America, Abdou Toure would fall asleep trying to picture his future. Toure had never been to the U.S. before, and as he lay in bed in Dakar, Senegal, he would imagine his life there. But it was hard. All that came to him was an abstract collage built from Google Image searches: "Washington D.C.," "college soccer," "Episcopal High School."
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy