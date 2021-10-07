CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in San Francisco’s Bayview

By Peter Snarr
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are reporting that a man was shot yesterday and the suspect is still at large.

The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. on October 6 near Watchman Street and Missouri Street.

San Francisco indoor mask mandate can be lifted by Oct. 15 in certain spaces

The victim, a 51-year-old male was privately transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was unable to provide details regarding the incident.

