This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney Parks Blog has announced the addition of two new artists to Disney’s artist series, which reimagines Mickey Mouse on various apparel. Artists from around the world submitted their designs for consideration in this series. Designs by Deborah Salles and Rafael Faria were chosen and their artwork can now be found on gender-neutral, streetwear-inspired items at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, and on shopDisney.com.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO