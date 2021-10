Reliving the series of the underdogs, where Infinity Esports and RED Canids met during the second game of Worlds 2021. There was a very slow start to the match as both teams were playing safely and trading onto the enemy players. At the eight-minute mark, INF secured their first dragon and made a joint effort to take down the enemy mid laner. The team fight was in their favor and they got three kills at the cost of only one. After that, RED was quick to respond and got another one in the mid lane but INF also secured kills in the bot lane and mid lane to maintain their lead.

