'It is a personal choice': Texans join Washington protest of Texas abortion law
Michelle was six weeks pregnant as she chanted “My body, my choice!” in a crowd of thousands gathered in downtown Washington over the weekend to decry abortion restrictions cropping up across the country. Michelle is from Austin, and of all the abortion restrictions in the U.S., her home state has enacted the most severe — Senate Bill 8, which bans the procedure after six weeks of gestation.www.statesman.com
