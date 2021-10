Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxScore Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: BOXS) (the "Company") is providing this update from its CEO, Andrew Boutsikakis. We wanted to take this opportunity to thank our accountants and auditors for their diligence, hard work and long hours in completing six SEC filings and bringing BOXS current through the most recently required filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This should be celebrated as a major accomplishment, but the company missed the filing deadline by just a few hours resulting in our shares being pushed down to the OTC Markets Group's Expert Market. We have been working with OTC Markets to gain clarity on the new SEC trading regulations for late filers and found that we can resolve the past deficiencies by moving our common stock quotation to the OTCQB Venture Market from the OTC Expert Market. We have started the process that normally takes 4 to 6 weeks to complete.

