Governor Kathy Hochul has not provided numbers for healthcare workers who were fired, or vacancies created

Governor Kathy Hochul is failing to answer one question the public has: how many healthcare workers have been fired for not following the vaccine mandate?

On Tuesday Hochul told reporters twice she didn’t have an exact number when asked.

She also didn’t know the number of vacancies created from people leaving or getting fired.

WRGB’s Anne McCloy asked Hochul why it should be accepted that she doesn’t have answers to these questions.

Hochul responded by saying the numbers are always changing and any number given is no longer an accurate number. She added that numbers would be provided soon.

Anne also told Hochul that she inquired about nursing students filling roles of vacant positions and a hospital told her they could not do that.

Hochul responded saying her executive order changed it so they could.

