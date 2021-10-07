CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Governor Kathy Hochul has not provided numbers for healthcare workers who were fired, or vacancies created

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7viE_0cKCGuBl00

Governor Kathy Hochul is failing to answer one question the public has: how many healthcare workers have been fired for not following the vaccine mandate?

On Tuesday Hochul told reporters twice she didn’t have an exact number when asked.

She also didn’t know the number of vacancies created from people leaving or getting fired.

WRGB’s Anne McCloy asked Hochul why it should be accepted that she doesn’t have answers to these questions.

Hochul responded by saying the numbers are always changing and any number given is no longer an accurate number. She added that numbers would be provided soon.

Anne also told Hochul that she inquired about nursing students filling roles of vacant positions and a hospital told her they could not do that.

Hochul responded saying her executive order changed it so they could.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
News 4 Buffalo

Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “Yesterday, we hit a major milestone. Eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting us one step closer to ending this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,” Governor Hochul said. “We must continue to do what we can to keep the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Wrgb
Chronicle

Thousands of Oregon Healthcare Workers Remain Unvaccinated as Deadlines Loom

Decision day is looming for thousands of unvaccinated Oregon healthcare workers. A state vaccine mandate for healthcare workers will become effective on Oct. 18. But local hospitals have imposed their own deadlines in the meantime for their workers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or request exceptions to the mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
iPad
FingerLakes1

Governor Kathy Hochul announces funding for local governments to better communicate during emergency response

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced state funding will allow local governments the chance to communicate more effectively during a emergency response. Hochul announced $45 million in state grant funding has been awarded to counties statewide and the City of New York for improving the operability of emergency communications across the State. This funding will enable local governments to expand their ability to communicate, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to enhance collaboration and assist first responders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wskg.org

It’s Day 45 For New York Governor Kathy Hochul

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul was thrust into the state and national spotlight this summer when she replaced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace over a sexual harassment scandal. At the time, Hochul asked the public to give her 45 days to make the transition and start implementing key changes. Heres a look at what she’s done so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FierceHealthcare

N.Y. governor expands healthcare worker eligibility as hospitals suspend, fire unvaccinated staff

Last night, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order expanding healthcare worker eligibility requirements, an effort to head off potential staffing shortages fueled by the state’s new COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The six-page order (PDF) allows out-of-state and out-of-country healthcare workers to practice in New York and lowers the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy