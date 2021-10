It's more like an Alanis Morrisette song than the movie "Waking Ned Devine", but either way it's sad. On September 13th, fifty-seven year old Greg Jarvis of Essexville, was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville, where he played the Michigan Lottery's Club Keno game and won $45,000. But, he couldn't immediately collect because he didn't have his Social Security card, which is one of the requirements to collect your winnings. But reports say he was at the bar on September 19th buying drinks but still hadn't collected his winnings, as his replacement card hadn't arrived.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO