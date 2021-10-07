CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers look to figure out things against dangerous Broncos

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRbdn_0cKCG8LU00

(AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Denver Broncos Sunday. The Steelers are sitting at 1-3 while the Broncos are 3-1.

BRONCOS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Courtland Sutton blew out an ACL last year at Pittsburgh. He’s tied with TE Noah Fant for the team lead with 18 receptions. Sutton is averaging 14.3 yards per catch but has yet to score.

STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster passed on an opportunity to join Kansas City or Baltimore in free agency to stay in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal believing he could put up big numbers. It hasn’t happened so far. Smith-Schuster is averaging just 8.6 yards per reception.

KEY MATCHUP: Pittsburgh’s offensive line against Denver’s pass rush. The Steelers have allowed at least two sacks in each of their first four games and will have their hands full trying to contain Broncos LB Von Miller, who already has 4 1/2 sacks on the season.

Roethlisberger: ‘I’m not giving up on this season’

KEY INJURIES: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was in concussion protocol during the week after getting knocked out of last weekend’s game. CB Patrick Surtain II is dealing with bruised ribs but CB Ronald Darby could return from a pulled hamstring he suffered in the opener. The Broncos have lost 10 starters to injuries so far. … Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a hip injury in addition to a bruised left pectoral muscle. CB Cam Sutton is healing from a groin injury. RT Chuks Okorafor is returning from a concussion. WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) is expected to return after sitting out last week.

SERIES NOTES: The Broncos are one of the few AFC teams who have had their way with the Steelers through the years. Denver has won four of the last six meetings dating back to 2012 and is 4-3 against the Steelers when Roethlisberger starts. … Pittsburgh escaped last year’s meeting at Heinz Field when safety Terrell Edmunds sacked Denver QB Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 at the Steelers 15 with 1:55 to go. … The teams have split 14 all-time meetings in Pittsburgh.

STATS AND STUFF: Bridgewater is one of two starting QBs (Russell Wilson) with no interceptions so far (minimum 50 pass attempts). … Backup QB Drew Lock threw an end zone interception last week with 3 seconds left that allowed the Ravens to run one more play and tie a 44-year-old NFL record with their 43rd consecutive 100-yard rushing game. … Rookie RB Javonte Williams leads all NFL rookies with 186 rushing yards. … TE Noah Fant led with six receptions last week and has TD catches in two of his last three games. … OLB Von Miller is one of two players in the NFL (Robert Quinn) to get at least a half-sack in every game so far. … S Caden Sterns is the only rookie in the NFL with two sacks and an interception. … The Steelers are looking to avoid their first 1-4 start since 2013 when they lost six of eight to begin the season and missed the playoffs. … Pittsburgh’s league-worst running game gained a bit of traction last week against Green Bay when rookie Najee Harris ran for a season-best 61 yards. The Steelers, however, have topped 100 yards rushing just once in their last 16 games and are 8-8 in that span. … Pittsburgh’s offense isn’t the only thing struggling. The defense is ranked 16th overall through four weeks and is failing to consistently create turnovers. Pittsburgh’s three takeaways rank in the bottom third of the league.

Penn State looks to balance the offense ahead of showdown with Iowa

FANTASY TIP: Considering neither team is setting the world on fire offensively (especially if Bridgewater doesn’t go) it might be wise to steer clear of position players and maybe turn to the specialists. Pittsburgh’s K Chris Boswell has made at least one field goal in every game and last week made his 11th attempt from 50 yards or more, the most in franchise history.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Wr#Acl#Steelers#Smith Schuster#Broncos Lb#Cb#Afc
1230 ESPN

An Open Letter Apology To Teddy Bridgewater And Broncos Coaches

Sure, it's only one game, but I was wrong. I was wrong to completely dismiss the idea of Teddy Bridgewater even being considered for the starting job of Denver Broncos QB and I would like to apologize to Teddy at this time. He seems like a good guy, and I can admit when I'm wrong.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Insider Has Update On Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. How is he holding up as the Broncos begin practice this week?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater is “progressing” through the NFL concussion protocol and is reportedly feeling better. But he won’t be practicing today.
NFL
audacy.com

Rodney Harrison ripped into Ben Roethlisberger

Rodney Harrison played against Ben Roethlisberger when he was nearing his peak. And the longtime safety just isn’t seeing the same guy anymore. On Sunday’s “Football Night in America,” Harrison bluntly assessed Roethlisberger’s sorry play. “He looks extremely old,” Harrison said. That’s an apt description, especially when he’s facing off...
NFL
WTAJ

WTAJ

1K+
Followers
490
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy