Swedish officials halted the use of the vaccination for the age of 30 years and under Moderna COVID-19 on Wednesday, adding that the action had been made out of prudence. The cause of this stop is signals that the heart and roots of major arteries are more susceptible to adverse effects such as inflammation of the cardiac muscle or pericardium. There is extremely little danger of getting harmed, however, according to Sweden’s Public Health Agency.

