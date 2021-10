White House press secretary Jen Psaki derisively dismissed the notion that coronavirus vaccine mandates have played a role in keeping people from going out to get jobs. "I know, uh, world-renowned business, travel and health expert, Senator Ted Cruz has made that point," Psaki said Tuesday when asked about vaccine mandates shrinking the workforce. "But, I wouldn't say that that is widely acknowledged or echoed by business leaders who have implemented these mandates or by health experts who have conveyed the way to get out of the pandemic is to ensure we are doing exactly the steps the president has announced and we are working to implement."

