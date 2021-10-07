Department Of Investigation Report Says De Blasio Used Security Detail As ‘Concierge Service’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fresh off imposing vaccine mandates on teachers and school employees, Mayor Bill de Blasio is now considering expanding the strict COVID-19 rules to include police officers, firefighters, correction officers and other city workers.
But, as CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday, he can expect union pushback.
Taps was played, wreaths were laid, the dead were saluted at a poignant service to mourn 10 members of the FDNY who lost their lives.
The ceremony came at a time when the mayor is looking at stricter vaccine mandates for firefighters, cops, EMTs, correction officers and other employees, and was even more wrenching...
