Department Of Investigation Report Says De Blasio Used Security Detail As ‘Concierge Service’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had his security detail run personal errands and act as a chauffeur to his guests, all at the expense of taxpayers, according to city investigators. A 47-page report released Thursday by the city’s Department of Investigation confirmed earlier accusations that the mayor misused his NYPD security staffers. In one instance, nearly $320,000 in city funds were spent on de Blasio’s security team traveling on his 2019 presidential campaign trips; the money has not been paid back. Investigators also concluded that the use of NYPD staffers to help de Blasio’s daughter move were “a misuse of NYPD resources for a personal benefit.” The NYPD was accused of helping the mayor hide his misuse of resources, with the police inspector in charge of his detail said to have “actively obstructed and sought to thwart this investigation.” De Blasio’s office blasted the report as “inaccurate” in a statement that said it consisted of “illegitimate assumptions.” “This unprofessional report purports to do the NYPD’s job for them, but with none of the relevant expertise—and without even interviewing the official who heads intelligence for the city,” the statement said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO