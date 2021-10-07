CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department Of Investigation Report Says De Blasio Used Security Detail As ‘Concierge Service’

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA damning report from his own Department of Investigation slams Mayor Bill de Blasio for misusing NYPD detectives. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

talesbuzz.com

De Blasio defends using NYPD detail during presidential bid

Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed Tuesday he needed taxpayers to foot the bill for the NYPD to accompany “high-profile” figures such as himself on the 2019 presidential primary trail — despite his non-entity status in the race. Hizzoner insisted during a morning press briefing that since the political environment has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayoral Candidates, Gov. Hochul, Others Grapple With How To End The Violence On New York City Streets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The chaos on the streets of New York City continues. Over the weekend there was more teen gun violence and a tragic death of a nurse after she was pushed onto the ground in Times Square, police say, by a mentally ill homeless person. On Monday, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer demanded answers from elected officials at the Columbus Day Parade, and has more on what they said they will do to combat the problem. It seems that there are no easy answers to the perception that city streets are frequently unsafe, but a number of politicians either running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talesbuzz.com

Eric Adams says he will reverse de Blasio Gifted and Talented ax

Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams said Tuesday he would “reserve my right” to reverse Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to overhaul the Gifted and Talented program in his final three months in office, but declined to specify his own roadmap for the educational model in his first public comments since the controversial announcement.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
wmleader.com

De Blasio’s ‘open streets’ are still used by drivers, survey finds

More than half of Bill de Blasio’s “open streets” across the city remain open to drivers, according to a new report. The program — which closes streets to all but local and emergency traffic to make room for biking, walking and play — launched during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and was made permanent by the mayor and city council this past May. Yet just 46 percent of the Department of Transportation’s listed open streets locations are active, according to a survey by Transportation Alternatives released Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Mulling COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For NYPD, FDNY, Department Of Correction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fresh off imposing vaccine mandates on teachers and school employees, Mayor Bill de Blasio is now considering expanding the strict COVID-19 rules to include police officers, firefighters, correction officers and other city workers. But, as CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday, he can expect union pushback. Taps was played, wreaths were laid, the dead were saluted at a poignant service to mourn 10 members of the FDNY who lost their lives. The ceremony came at a time when the mayor is looking at stricter vaccine mandates for firefighters, cops, EMTs, correction officers and other employees, and was even more wrenching...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Cop out? Adams defends de Blasio over ‘misuse’ of taxpayer-paid NYPD detail

Embattled Mayor Bill de Blasio got a voice of support from his likely replacement, Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, on Thursday as his administration attempted to tamp down the furor over Hizzoner’s “misuse” of his police detail. The Brooklyn borough president — a former NYPD captain — offered his tentative...
BROOKLYN, NY
midkansasonline.com

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio accused of misusing security detail during his 2020 bid for presidency, as well as for personal use

A report released Thursday said that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio improperly used his city-funded security detail for personal and political reason. A probe by New York City’s Department of Investigation also found that Howard Redmond — New York Police Department official who ran the mayor’s security detail — actively attempted to thwart the investigation into the misuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talesbuzz.com

De Blasio used NYPD to help staff run errands

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s security detail was used for “political purposes” during his failed presidential campaign, running “errands” for their boss and his aides, and even helping his daughter move into Gracie Mansion, city investigators concluded in a damning new report. The 49-page Department of Investigation probe found that $319,794...
POLITICS
ridgewoodpost.com

Traffic Deaths on Track for Highest Record Under De Blasio, Report Finds

Traffic deaths across New York City hit a seasonal high under Mayor de Blasio’s tenure this summer with 77 killed in crashes over a three-month period, a new study found. The striking summer death toll is reflective of overall trends this year. The study by safe streets advocacy group Transportation Alternatives charted how 2021 is on track to be the deadliest overall year of de Blasio’s mayoralty from vehicle collisions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Mayor Used Security Detail for Personal Errands, Investigation Finds

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had his security detail run personal errands and act as a chauffeur to his guests, all at the expense of taxpayers, according to city investigators. A 47-page report released Thursday by the city’s Department of Investigation confirmed earlier accusations that the mayor misused his NYPD security staffers. In one instance, nearly $320,000 in city funds were spent on de Blasio’s security team traveling on his 2019 presidential campaign trips; the money has not been paid back. Investigators also concluded that the use of NYPD staffers to help de Blasio’s daughter move were “a misuse of NYPD resources for a personal benefit.” The NYPD was accused of helping the mayor hide his misuse of resources, with the police inspector in charge of his detail said to have “actively obstructed and sought to thwart this investigation.” De Blasio’s office blasted the report as “inaccurate” in a statement that said it consisted of “illegitimate assumptions.” “This unprofessional report purports to do the NYPD’s job for them, but with none of the relevant expertise—and without even interviewing the official who heads intelligence for the city,” the statement said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mayor de Blasio misused security detail, NYPD official tried to cover it up: DOI report

NEW YORK — New York City’s Department of Investigation found Mayor Bill de Blasio misused his security detail and the NYPD official who runs the detail allegedly tried to obstruct the investigation, according to a nearly 50-page report released Thursday. Through the report, it was concluded there were several instances where the mayor’s security detail […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

